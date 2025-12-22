Notes on Kevin Nash and Jonathan Coachman

– Kevin Nash gives #delta a shout out for all the delays and cancellations they caused despite not having weather problems or mechanical issues:

Thank you @Delta for canceling 2 flights and not having a crew available for 87 minutes on a trip that's going to be a minimum of 5 hours late. Especially without weather or mechanical issues. I pray no one has to board one of your planes during this holiday season. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 22, 2025

– Jonathan Coachman reacts to reports that The Rock made over $80 million as a TKO director, noting it’s unusual he hasn’t publicly supported WWE during that time. He suggests there may be behind-the-scenes issues, adds that Rock’s posts have mostly focused on John Cena, and says Rock is more valuable inside WWE than outside, urging everyone to work it out.

But wait a second. Wrestling fans are calling me and @THEVinceRusso crazy when we say on @TheCoachandBro that there is something going on between him and certain people within WWE. I mean think about it do you know alot of talents who make over $80M and DONT send any supportive… https://t.co/egsWSsEccM — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) December 21, 2025

