Lawler, JR, and Foley (photo), Val Venis on Foley, Carlito pays tribute to Cena (video)

– From Pittsburgh:

– Val Venis posted:

I am not going to say anything negative about Mick Foley. He is a communist, but I still love the guy. Working with Mick was an true honor. We created good tv segments for the peoples enjoyment that fans will remember for a life time. His intentions are good, his ideas are proven…

— Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) December 21, 2025