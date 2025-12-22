Kevin Nash says he wouldn’t cut ties with WWE over their relationship with Trump administration

Kevin Nash says he wouldn’t cut ties with WWE over their relationship with Donald Trump administration due to his connection to the McMahon-Levesque family.

“Mick Foley bailed, and I was just like, man I understand it. And if that’s how Mick feels, I get it from Mick’s standpoint. But for me personally, cause I had some people text me like, ‘You’re going to follow suit?’ Let me explain my position.

Paul and I drove up and down the road for a year and a half. Paul was the first of the Kliq to hold T (Nash’s son)… He gets with Steph and I was at their wedding. I was one of Paul’s best men. I was in the wedding. When I was Diesel, they flew my wife up to New York City and Linda took my wife out for the day… That was my wife’s first visit to New York City while I was busy doing a commercial, doing some other things. Linda took care of my wife. And I’ll forever be grateful for that because my wife was really nervous.

I look at the McMahon-Levesque, I look at them as family. Like that’s it. They’re just family to me. Linda knows what my political views are. I remember we were at [Barclays Center]… It was priceless the look she gave me. Like, you f***ing liberal. And she just looked at me, she goes, ‘Ah, he’s okay.’ And I went over and I gave her a hug and I asked her how she was doing. It’s like, they’re my Republican family, you know? But they’re family.”

(source: Kliq This)