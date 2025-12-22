Harley Cameron on her wrestling journey, Tony Khan respects Andrade

– Harley Cameron discusses her journey on the Ariel Helwani Show, from self-investment to making history.

“AEW has allowed me to showcase who I am as a performer. Tony Khan has given me so many amazing opportunities. I’m so lucky he took a chance on someone who only had 21 matches. Im so proud to be working there. Im proud to be a belt holder now, First ever Aew Womens Tag Team Champion”

(Source: Ariel Helwani show)

– Tony Khan expressed his respect for Andrade and interest in his return, saying he has “great respect for him” and would like to see him back. He added, “everyone should stay tuned” for what’s next in AEW.

(Source: AEW Worlds End Media Call)