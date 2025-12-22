Glenn Jacobs on Mick Foley cutting ties with WWE, actor defends Cena’s final match

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs commented on Mick Foley’s decision to cut ties with WWE over its relationship with Donald Trump, emphasizing respect for differing opinions. He said, “I know where Mick (Foley) is at politically and we’ve had our discussions about politics and we’ve always been able to keep them civil.” Jacobs acknowledged their political disagreements but highlighted the importance of freedom of expression: “One thing is we live in a country where we are free to disagree about things, and I think Mick is wrong, but nevertheless, he’s entitled to his opinion. I will defend his right to say that, even if I do think he’s wrong and that’s the beauty of America.” He concluded with a wish for more civility in public discourse, “I wish that would kind of be all over the place as opposed to just wrestling.”

– Roger Clark (voice actor of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) has come to the defense of John Cena’s Last Match, calling it “one of the most poetic things he’s ever seen in WWE”:

“I know some of you disagree, but John Cena’s last match was one of the most poetic things I’ve ever seen in the WWE.

“Time waits for no one but he controlled his goodbye.”