Braun Strowman says wrestling has lost the allure, AEW Teams up with Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA

– Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman says wrestling has lost the allure of “The Airport Test” and “The It Factor”

“What got me into wrestling were these larger than life characters that you can’t see walking around day to day.”

– AEW issued the following press release:

All Elite Wrestling Teams up with Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA For AEW Worlds End This Saturday, December 27

AEW Worlds End To Air Live On Pay-Per-View and Stream Live on HBO Max Pay-Per-View

Chicago, IL – December 22, 2025 –All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a new partnership with Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA in celebration of the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event taking place this Saturday, December 27 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The collaboration brings together one of the most iconic IPAs in craft beer with one of the most innovative brands in professional wrestling.

As part of the partnership, Two Hearted IPA will be prominently featured throughout AEW Worlds End, including integrated branding across select event marketing, in-venue, and digital platforms. The collaboration will also include co-branded creative and special on-site fan engagement moments, including AEW Talent appearances, during the pay-per-view weekend.

AEW Worlds End airs live on pay-per-view and streams live on HBO Max pay-per-view this Saturday, December 27.

AEW and Bell’s Brewery remind all fans 21 and over to enjoy Two Hearted IPA responsibly.