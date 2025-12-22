Andrade headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (video)

Andrade El Ídolo announced his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and confirmed he will be teaming with United Empire at Wrestle Kingdom.

This comes just days after his appearance at House of Glory in the United States, seemingly suggesting his WWE non-compete clause has now been scrapped, after many legal experts questioned if it would hold up in court due to the length and it being unpaid.

