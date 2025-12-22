Anderson is convinced that he didn’t actually tear Cena’s pec, Austin advising him to leave WWE (video)

– Ken Anderson says he’s convinced that he didn’t actually tear John Cena’s pec:

“In front of Vince and everybody else he was like I don’t do shoot moves. He was like you held onto me and I couldn’t let you go and that’s why I tore my pec.”

– Anderson on Stone Cold advising him in 2008 to leave WWE for another promotion bc he had “too much heat with the wrong people”

“He goes Triple H hates your guts. Shawn Michaels hates your guts. John Cena hates your guts. That’s a bad combination kid.”

(source: Cafe De Rene)