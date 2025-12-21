WWE’s Top 25 Moments of 2025

WWE Revealed The Top 25 Moments of 2025:
1. John Cena turns heel
2. Seth Rollins cashes in MITB to become World Champion
3. John Cena wins his 17th Championship
4. Jey Uso defeats GUNTHER to become World Champion
5. AJ Lee returns
6. Seth Rollins aligns with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania
7. Rhea Ripley reclaims Women’s Championship on RAW (Netflix debut)
8. John Cena’s farewell
9. Priest launches Bálor off the railings through a table
10. The Rock and Roman Reigns appear on RAW (Netflix debut)
11. Liv Morgan returns at Survivor Series
12. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at the Chamber
13. Naomi cashes in MITB to become World Champion
14. Bron Breakker pins CM Punk in WarGames
15. Tiffany Stratton cashes in MITB to become World Champion
16. The Vision turns on Seth Rollins
17. Brock Lesnar returns
18. Maxxine Dupri defeats Becky Lynch for the IC Championship
19. IYO SKY dives off the WarGames Cage
20. Bron Breakker spears iShowSpeed
21. The Hardy Boyz win NXT Tag Championship
22. Becky Lynch returns
23. GUNTHER retires Goldberg
24. Jacob Fatu dives off the Cage
25. Omos manhandles Microman