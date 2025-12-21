Tony Khan reveals that first episode of Dynamite was supposed to be at Madison Square Garden

Appearing in front of the crowd at the Hammerstein Ballroom yesterday at Dynamite tapings, AEW President Tony Khan teased bringing a pay-per-view to the city.

After fans started an “MSG” chant, Khan revealed that the original idea for the first episode of Dynamite was supposed to be held at Madison Square Garden.

Khan said MSG officials agreed on a date and offered him to tape the first Dynamite show from the world’s most famous arena, noting that the same people who did that no longer work for The Garden anymore.

“They called me a couple of months later and they said, ‘We don’t want you anymore. We don’t want you to do the first Dynamite here. Because it would really upset somebody,’” Khan said, referring to WWE.

Fans inside the Hammerstein started a “f*ck the fed” chant with Khan standing at the top of the entrance agreeing with them.

While AEW has run some events in the state of New York, none of their pay-per-views have been ever held in New York City.

