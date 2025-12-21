The Rock and Roxanne Perez notes

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reportedly made over $80 MILLION since joining TKO as a director over the past two years.

This does not include his merchandise earnings, WrestleMania pay, or live appearance fees.

(Source: The Wrestling Observer)

– Roxanne Perez praised having CM Punk and AJ Lee around backstage in WWE, saying “it’s been awesome having them around in the locker room.” She noted that Punk’s mood clearly changes when AJ is there, explaining that “you could definitely see the change in Punk’s energy and overall happiness when she’s around,” calling it “so cute” and “awesome to see.”

She also shared how meaningful it is for her personally, saying “I grew up watching them,” and that their storylines were “some of my favourites to watch growing up.” Now, she values being able to lean on them for guidance, adding that they’re “people that I can turn to whenever I need advice or help or anything,” and summed it up by saying “they’re amazing.”

(Source: Going Ringside)