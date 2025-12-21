Wrestling legend Sting reflected on officially retiring his iconic black-and-white face paint during his final fan signing at WrestleVerse Fest on December 20 in Pittsburgh — the last stop of his 2025 Or Never farewell tour.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, he said he felt “completely normal,” but acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment as friends and family reminded him this was truly the end of an era.

Sting described the experience as bittersweet — happy to leave behind the constant travel but emotional about saying goodbye to the fans and personal meet-and-greet moments. He shared his appreciation for the decades of support from fans, calling it a “love affair” that he’ll deeply miss.

Though he’s retired from in-ring competition following his undefeated AEW run ending at AEW Revolution in 2024, Sting added that he’ll still make occasional appearances in AEW in the future, closing his statement with heartfelt thanks and love for his fans.

