Spoilers: AEW Dynamite taping results

On Saturday night, AEW taped matches at the Hammerstein Ballroom for the December 24th 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite. Here are the results ..

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy in Continental Classic bout.

* Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic bout.

* Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and her challenger Jamie Hayter. They got into an argument but were held apart.

* MJF defeated Dustin Waller. He was about to cut promo when Hangman Page appeared in balcony. Then; Swerve did. Page dared him to make another low brow commentary about them and show all the movie producers and casting directors the type of things Max says in public. He said no matter what Max is getting his ass beat tonight. Swerve and Hangman went after him but he ducked and they almost struck each other. AEW Champion Samoa Joe cut a promo on the screen and said they all claim to hate Joe but he thinks the hate is spread out. He’s going to come for them one by one. Max tried to nail Swerve but Hangman nailed him. Swerve nailed a running knee. Hangman choked out Max with a chain as Swerve cut a promo. Swerve said Max loves all the attention from the fans because it feeds his fragile ego. He said Max is more of a Diddy than Swerve can ever be. Swerve named people who were worse off after being associated with Max while Swerve makes his allies and enemies better.

* Bandido defeated Ricochet to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The Demand attacked but Brodie King made the save.

* Marina Shafir choked out Mina Shirakawa. Shafir kept working her over after the bell, bringing out Toni Storm. Shafir KO’d her too and walked out.

* In a Continental Classic bout, Jack Perry pinned Pac.

