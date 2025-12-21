MJF responds to Bret Hart’s “Who is that” remark about him

While speaking at the Johnny I Pro Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart commented on the wrestlers he would have liked to have had a match with. When a fan asked about MJF, Bret gave the following response…

“Who? MJF, who is that? Just curious though, who is it? As you can tell, I don’t watch a lot anymore.”

During an interview with Fightful.com, MJF addressed Bret’s comment…

“Look, the guy had a seizure. He got kicked in the f***ing head. He’s old as f**k. Do I think it’s Bill Goldberg’s fault? Everything’s Bill Goldberg’s fault. Now, what I can tell you is a real story. Which makes it all the more funny that he said it, too. Now granted, Bret, much like me, is a troll. Do I think he actually doesn’t know who I am? Of course he f***ing knows who I am. But one of my favorite things about that day is after I absolutely roasted him and ripped him a new asshole, he goes walking up the stage to get to the back. He fell because of Bill Goldberg, not because of Bret, because of Bill. Then I then try to search and find him to make sure he’s okay. I do. I say, ‘Are you okay, sir?’ and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Your promo.’ I go, ‘Yeah?’ He goes, ‘You’re real good.’ I go, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘You remind me of a guy I really f*cking hated back in the day.’ I think anyone that’s watching this could put two and two together. I’ll give you a hint, it’s not Bill Goldberg. But yeah, do I blame him for it? No, he’s just f**”ing trolling, dude.”

“Also, wrestling is all flavor of ice cream. Like, is Bret Hart incredible? Yes. Is he my personal, in my opinion, the greatest of all time? In my personal opinion, no. But that doesn’t mean he’s not f***ing good at wrestling.”

