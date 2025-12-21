JR says WWE should worry about Mick Foley’s exit

Jim Ross Says WWE Should Worry about Mick Foley’s Exit

“I think the world of Mick Foley. If I had my own territory, he’d be another guy I’d bring in — he’d be joining Gunther on the roster, so to speak. He’s just a wonderful human being. He has high principles. He’s very sensitive, very intelligent — and if he says he’s done, he’s done.”

“So I don’t think anyone in WWE will lose any significant sleep over it — but they should. He’s a valuable asset. In any event, you never really know how things are going to end up at the end of the day. What I do know is that when Mick says something, he means it.”

“He’s very disillusioned with WWE’s support of Trump — but he’s not alone in that. A lot of people feel that way, because Trump isn’t the most popular guy.”