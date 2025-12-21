Jim Ross on his tense relationship with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross opened up about his tense relationship with Vince McMahon, saying he never understood where the hostility came from. “I have never understood Vince’s intense animosity,” JR said, adding flatly, “I think he was jealous.”

Ross believes a big reason was commentary, explaining that Vince “was never the play-by-play guy that I was,” and didn’t want to acknowledge JR’s impact. He felt Vince refused to give him credit, saying Vince “didn’t want to give me any credit for helping build the Attitude Era into what it was.”

JR made sure to clarify he wasn’t taking all the credit, stressing, “I’m not the only person responsible for that, for God’s sakes.” And despite all the grief he got, Ross said he never held the same resentment, joking, “I could always look at my bank account and get happy,” and finishing with, “I never had the animosity toward Vince that he had toward me.”

(Source: Grilling JR)