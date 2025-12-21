Jack Perry and Kevin Knight picks up wins in C2 tournament

Two Continental Classic matches from the Gold League took place on the one-hour Collision yesterday which was held in Manchester, England.

Jack Perry picked up his first three points in the tournament after he defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey. This leaves Bailey with six points. Perry replaced the injured Darby Allin the tournament.

Kevin Knight then pulled an upset win over the reigning Continental champion Kazuchika Okada, with both men now at six points each.

Knight’s win leaves five – Pac, Bailey, Fletcher, Okada, and Knight – all with six points each in the standings, with Perry only with three.

The C2 tournament continues next week with the final nine matches of the tournament taking place on Dynamite and Collision ahead of the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996