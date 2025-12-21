Cena wants someone to break his titles record, Dirty Dom suffers injury

– John Cena wants to see someone break his record and win 18 championships someday:

“How do I make these moments more meaningful? I want to win 17 so I can shake the hand of the performer that wins 18.

So what it meant to me personally was like, hey, youngins, one of them is going to be you. You better get working because I don’t want to be in the ground when 18 happens. I want to shake somebody’s hand, and something that’s impossible is now possible.”

(Via Chris Van Vliet)

– Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reports that Dirty Dom Mysterio reportedly suffered a shoulder injury at AAA last night in his match against Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix.

Bryan speculates it could be a seperated shoulder which at best would be a short term injury and at worst could require surgery.