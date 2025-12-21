Bruce Prichard critical of WWE music composer Jim Johnston

Bruce Prichard was on the Something To Wrestle YouTube channel and took a shot at former WWE music composer Johnston, saying that when it came to Johnson’s music in WWE, “after a while everyone sounds like Bam Bam Bigelow’s entrance.”

“Jim had a huge contribution to the business in general. Jim wrote the soundtrack for a lot of people’s youths. The issue becomes with only having one person to do that, after a while, it all starts to sound the same. It’s not a knock on that person. When you look at the body of work that Jim Johnston did, it’s incredible. However, Jim had a sound. And if you go back, and after a while, you start to listen to Jim’s work, everything sounds like Bam Bam Bigelow’s entrance. That’s why we also use Jimmy Hart. That’s why Rick Derringer was used. That’s why other people were used.”

“I thought his work was great, but when you have so much of it, it can sound the same. Instead of getting more help, you want to keep more control. Let go man, take the help.”