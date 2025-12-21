Bayley on being dumped by a boy in high school for talking non-stop about Matt Hardy

Bayley has revealed she was dumped by a boy in high school for talking non-stop about Matt Hardy.

“I had dated a guy in high school, and this is when Matt Hardy had gotten released and he had worked the home promotion that I ended up training at, so he was on the show. The Hardys were like my favourite, so I got to meet him.

“It was all I talked about. I was like 15 years old, already 15, I’m not like a 10 year old kid. It was all I was talking about to this guy and I didn’t even realise it. And he ended up like dumping me because he was like, ‘Dude, all you talk about is Matt Hardy.'”

(Source: Six Feet Under podcast)