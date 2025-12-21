AAA Guerra De Titanes Results

– Our commentary team tonight is Corey Graves, JBL, and Konnan.

– La Parka & Octagon Jr. win the 4 way tag match to open AAA Guerra De Titanes. La Parka celebrates with a young fan in the ring and hands him back to the fans dad. The fan unmasks and its Canelo Álvarez.

– Ethan Page pins El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr after hitting Wagner with a wrench and gets 3 count. The ref calls Ethan the winner.

Mr. Iguana comes out and shows the ref that Ethan had a wrench in his tights. The ref pulls the wrench out and restarts the match. Wager comes to and hits his finish on Ethan and is able to retain the AAA Latin American Title.

– The Psycho Circus invite the Wyatt Sicks to the back. We get a carnival with balloons and fun houses.

– Los Psycho Circus defeat The Wyatt Sicks in the Carnival Of Carnage. The match started in the back where the area will filled with balloons and fun houses. Pimpinela Escarlata and Mascarita Dorada made cameos in the match getting some offense in on the Wyatts. The match eventually gets back to the ring where the Psycho Circus puts the Wyatts away.

– Penta apologizes to Fenix that he can’t tag with him tonight. Fenix says that Penta’s health is more important. Penta supports Rey Mysterio stepping in for him tonight and Penta says he will be in their corner tonight.

– Laredo Kid retains the AAA World Cruiserweight Title over Je’Von Evans and Jack Cartwheel in a 3 way match.

– We get an advertisement for AAA coming to Mexican Fox in January.

– Faby Apache, Lola Vice & Natalya defeat Las Toxicas in trios action!

– Omos has aligned himself El Hijo del Vikingo and helped him defeat Dragon Lee. After the match, AAA CEO Dorian Roldán comes out and aligns himself with both men.

– AAA announces Rey De Reyes will return in March 2026.

– El Grande Americano gets a heroes welcome in Mexico.

– Dirty Dom Mysterio carries a banner of the original Los Gringos Locos (Eddie Guerrero and Art Barr)

– Rey Mysterio & Rey Fenix defeated Los Gringos Locos 2.0, with Help from Penta.

El Grande Americano tried to cheat with the metal plate but Penta got it and hit Dirty Dom with it. Rey Mysterio got the win with a 619 and a Top Rope Splash.

After the match a frustrated Dom shoves El Grande Americano. Grande sticks around in the ring and gets a massive ovation from the Mexican crowd. He shakes Rey Mysterio’s hand and seemingly is officially a babyface in AAA now.