WWE News and Notes

– Joe Hendry vs. The Miz is set for next week’s Smackdown.

– NXT referee Felix Fernandez was credited backstage at NXT for calling the Thea Hail title change as it was done, reports Fightful.

Trick Williams is rumored to be headed to the Smackdown brand.
Drew McIntyre responds to Cody Rhodes accepting his terms ahead of his SmackDown return:

