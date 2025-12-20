WWE News and Notes

– Joe Hendry vs. The Miz is set for next week’s Smackdown.

– NXT referee Felix Fernandez was credited backstage at NXT for calling the Thea Hail title change as it was done, reports Fightful.

– Trick Williams is rumored to be headed to the Smackdown brand.

– Drew McIntyre responds to Cody Rhodes accepting his terms ahead of his SmackDown return:

EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE responds after Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes agrees to the stipulation that he will be stripped of his title if he touches McIntyre. pic.twitter.com/ecklFJPXg8 — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2025