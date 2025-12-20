Whats on tap for next week’s Smackdown (no spoilers), update on WWE: Unreal

– Announced for the last Smackdown of 2025:

* Drew McIntyre Returns

* Ilja Dragunov Open Challenge for the United States Title

* The Miz vs Joe Hendry in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

– WWE: Unreal returns for Season 2, taking fans back behind the scenes in the WWE writers’ room and on the road to SummerSlam 2025. The season spotlights major storylines involving top stars such as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and more.

Season 2 features a stacked lineup including Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. The season consists of five 50-minute episodes and premieres on Netflix on January 20, 2026.

(Source: Netflix)