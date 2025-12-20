Update on Dustin Rhodes, line up for AEW Collision and Dynamite next week

– Dustin Rhodes says he has been stepping things up with his injury rehab:
Rehab update:
We stepped it up today and man, sore as shit. I push really hard and will get back to it when Im ready. Gotta #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/oz643OjpDF
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 19, 2025
– Dynamite/Collision cards for next week in Hammerstein Ballroom:
Wednesday at 6pm:
• Konosuke Takeshita vs Orange Cassidy
• Roderick Strong vs Máscara Dorada
• PAC vs Jungle Jack Perry
• Ricochet vs Bandido
• Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir
• MJF in action
• Kris Statlander/Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview
🎁 CHRISTMAS EVE! 🎁#AEWDynamite on 34th Street is coming to town at a special time!
Make sure to tune in at 6/5c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/JmYv5zpFAS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2025
Thursday at 9pm:
• Konosuke Takeshita vs Máscara Dorada
• Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy
• Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli
• Kazuchika Okada vs Speedball Mike Bailey
• PAC vs Kevin Knight
• Kyle Fletcher vs Jungle Jack Perry
• Babes of Wrath vs Maya World/Hyan