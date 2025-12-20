Update on Dustin Rhodes, line up for AEW Collision and Dynamite next week

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
233

– Dustin Rhodes says he has been stepping things up with his injury rehab:

– Dynamite/Collision cards for next week in Hammerstein Ballroom:

Wednesday at 6pm:
• Konosuke Takeshita vs Orange Cassidy
• Roderick Strong vs Máscara Dorada
• PAC vs Jungle Jack Perry
Ricochet vs Bandido
Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir
MJF in action
Kris Statlander/Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview

Thursday at 9pm:
• Konosuke Takeshita vs Máscara Dorada
Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy
• Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli
• Kazuchika Okada vs Speedball Mike Bailey
• PAC vs Kevin Knight
Kyle Fletcher vs Jungle Jack Perry
• Babes of Wrath vs Maya World/Hyan

