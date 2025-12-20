Update on Dustin Rhodes, line up for AEW Collision and Dynamite next week

– Dustin Rhodes says he has been stepping things up with his injury rehab:

Rehab update:

We stepped it up today and man, sore as shit. I push really hard and will get back to it when Im ready. Gotta #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/oz643OjpDF — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 19, 2025

– Dynamite/Collision cards for next week in Hammerstein Ballroom:

Wednesday at 6pm:

• Konosuke Takeshita vs Orange Cassidy

• Roderick Strong vs Máscara Dorada

• PAC vs Jungle Jack Perry

• Ricochet vs Bandido

• Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir

• MJF in action

• Kris Statlander/Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview

🎁 CHRISTMAS EVE! 🎁#AEWDynamite on 34th Street is coming to town at a special time! Make sure to tune in at 6/5c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/JmYv5zpFAS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2025

Thursday at 9pm:

• Konosuke Takeshita vs Máscara Dorada

• Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy

• Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli

• Kazuchika Okada vs Speedball Mike Bailey

• PAC vs Kevin Knight

• Kyle Fletcher vs Jungle Jack Perry

• Babes of Wrath vs Maya World/Hyan