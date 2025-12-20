Tidbits: JR and The King, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Bret Hart (video)

– WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry the King Lawler reunited:

– Kazuchika Okada after losing to Kevin Knight on AEW Collision:

EXCLUSIVE: A visibly frustrated @rainmakerxokada regroups after today's Continental Classic match outcome. pic.twitter.com/2kBfihG5IR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2025

– Mercedes Mone after dropping the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s title to Alex Windsor:

– Bret Hart on not wanting to help Vince McMahon while he was being choked by a wrestler backstage:

Bret Hart on not wanting to help Vince McMahon while he was being choked by a wrestler backstage “I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to pull Nailz off Vince McMahon bc frankly I don’t really mind that much. That’s the truth.” (Inside The Ropes) pic.twitter.com/Bz5R3dyjuT https://t.co/jNWaUfpteK — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 20, 2025

“I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to pull Nailz off Vince McMahon bc frankly I don’t really mind that much. That’s the truth.”

(Inside The Ropes)