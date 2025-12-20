Tidbits: JR and The King, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Bret Hart (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
228

– WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry the King Lawler reunited:

– Kazuchika Okada after losing to Kevin Knight on AEW Collision:

– Mercedes Mone after dropping the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s title to Alex Windsor:

Bret Hart on not wanting to help Vince McMahon while he was being choked by a wrestler backstage:

“I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to pull Nailz off Vince McMahon bc frankly I don’t really mind that much. That’s the truth.”

(Inside The Ropes)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here