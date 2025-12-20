Smackdown on the eve of 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh sold out

The Smackdown on the eve of the Royal Rumble on January 30, 2026, has sold out.

The show will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same location of the Royal Rumble. An exact arena/stadium has not been announced with the location simply listed as the King Abdullah Financial District, a business neighborhood in Riyadh.

Tickets were relatively cheap and affordable unlike in the United States, although WWE will get a fixed fee for the shows and gate money in this particular case is irrelevant.

A pre-show for both Smackdown and the Royal Rumble are slated to be held at the KAFD Fanzone.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996