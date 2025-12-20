NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Dec 20, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
347

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:

  1. Shiloh Hill defeats Kam Hendrix
  2. Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis
  3. Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday defeat Carlee Bright and Bayley Humphrey
  4. Elio LaFleur and Zozaya defeat Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins
  5. Jaida Parker defeats Tyra Mae Steele
  6. NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Nikkita Lyons
  7. WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Niko Vance
  8. Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Maxxine Dupri defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
  9. Main Event: NXT Men’s Title Match: Champion Oba Femi defeats Tavion Heights

Thanks to @mlynndubya / @eberius13 / @xxxpunker in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

