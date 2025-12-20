NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Dec 20, 2025

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:
- Shiloh Hill defeats Kam Hendrix
- Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis
- Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday defeat Carlee Bright and Bayley Humphrey
- Elio LaFleur and Zozaya defeat Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins
- Jaida Parker defeats Tyra Mae Steele
- NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Nikkita Lyons
- WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Niko Vance
- Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Maxxine Dupri defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Title Match: Champion Oba Femi defeats Tavion Heights
Thanks to @mlynndubya / @eberius13 / @xxxpunker in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com