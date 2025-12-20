More WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul looking not very happy stood by his brother Jake’s bedside after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua:

Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can’t break his spirit @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/iXf1LvMRL4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2025

– John Cena addresses fan reactions and criticisms of WWE’s creative:

John Cena addresses fan reactions and criticisms of WWE's creative: "This always happens. I rarely speak in absolutes, in my 23 years of time under tension, creative has changed so many times, that is the nature of the business."pic.twitter.com/z42o4gMUE6 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) December 20, 2025

“This always happens. I rarely speak in absolutes, in my 23 years of time under tension, creative has changed so many times, that is the nature of the business.”

– Tonight’s AAA Guerra de Titanes Match Card:

• Six Woman Tag Team Match –

Faby Apache, Lola Vice & Natalya vs. Las Toxicas (Flammer, Lady Maravilla & La Hiedra)

• AAA World Cruiserweight Title Three Way Match – Laredo Kid (c) vs Jack Cartwheel vs Je’Von Evans

• Four Way Tag Team Match – Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa vs La Parka & Octagon Jr. vs LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs Los Americanos (Bravo Americano & Rayo Americano)

• Dragon Lee vs El Hijo del Vikingo

• AAA Latin American Title Match –

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs Ethan Page

• Carnival Of Carnage Eight Man Tag Team Match: Los Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Psycho Clown) & Pagano vs The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Uncle Howdy) (w/Nikki Cross)

• Rey Fenix & Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano

– Top 5 WWE superstars with the most broadcasted matches in 2025 so far:

1. LA Knight – 48

2. Roxanne Perez – 45

3. Penta – 43

4. Jey Uso – 38

5. Stephanie Vaquer – 37