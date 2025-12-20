Mark Henry is seeing heel tendencies in Cody Rhodes

Mark Henry thinks Cody Rhodes is showing early heel tendencies after his recent SmackDown promo, especially in how he spoke to Nick Aldis. Henry noted that Cody came off “prideful” and that it “sounded very heelish,” adding that “that’s not what the hero does.”

He believes Drew McIntyre is responsible for bringing this side out of Cody, saying “maybe it’s the fact that Drew McIntyre is bringing this side of Cody out.” Henry warned that McIntyre is pushing things beyond a normal title feud, explaining “he’s not just trying to win the title, he’s trying to break Cody.”

Because of that pressure, Henry feels Cody is slipping into unfamiliar territory, admitting “we might lose Cody to the dark side,” and adding “I’ve never seen the good guy dip to the lowest lows like Cody is doing right now.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)