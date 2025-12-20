Jake Paul pays tribute to Hulk Hogan for Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul paid tribute to Hulk Hogan last night during his fight against Anthony Joshua.

Paul, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, came out wearing red and yellow Hogan-inspired fight gear, and had a Hulkamania jacket and the word Paul on his shorts in the same font as that used on Hulkamania merchandise.

Logan accompanied his brother to the match, but unfortunately for Jake, he got his lights knocked out by Joshua in the sixth round, breaking his jaw in two places.

The fight aired on Netflix worldwide and took place from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

