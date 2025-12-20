It’s time for MJF to ditch the shtick in AEW

So, MJF is back in AEW.

After a short hiatus away from the company to film a movie, MJF returned to his roots on this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite and immediately was the center of attention when he entered the AEW World Championship match at the Worlds End PPV at the end of the month.

MJF is a massive star for AEW, so it’s undoubtedly important that he’s back. At the same time, his return to television felt stale. Been there, done that. Same old, same old.

Too much MJF bit and not enough MJF

The guy is one of the best in the industry on the microphone, but what the audience saw on Wednesday night was the best leaning on the crutch of his bit. Ripping on fans? Making fun of a tattoo? Comparing an opponent to P. Diddy? Austin Theory can do all of that and make it sound about as good as MJF did.

MJF needs a new shtick. He’s better than being a bit and he knows it. See what I did there?

There was a time when someone young, brash, and hungry getting on a microphone and mowing everyone down in his path was fun to watch. When AEW started that was fresh compared to the over-produced, safe, and flat WWE product. MJF stood out being that guy.

Now, he blends in. Being that guy is beneath him and the over-reliance on the zingers that once made him, simply shine a bright light on the lack of depth he’s found over the years as a character. It’s boring.

From The Takedown on SI

Anyone can go out there and make fun of people. It’s not hard to dip into what is culturally controversial and use it for some ooooh’s and ahhhh’s during a promo. That’s low hanging fruit.

It’s harder to plan a certain reaction and then execute. That type of crowd manipulations is tough. That’s where the art is. Earning it means finding a lane as a character and sticking with it. Heel or babyface. Good guy or bad guy. MJF has to establish that.

Get off my lawn

I know, “get off my lawn,” right? Facts are facts, though. People care most when they have a rooting interest in the character and story. Too often, the audience just doesn’t know what to think about MJF.

Sometimes crowds laugh when he insults a babyface. Then inside the next two minutes, they boo because he demeans their intelligence or puts down their city. And then two minutes after that, they cheer because MJF talks passionately about AEW or it’s world championship.

That environment MJF creates is ripe for a quick reaction, but not a deep one. And, it gets less and less fun to watch. How many times can somebody watch MJF make fun of someone’s hair and give a damn at this point? Especially with MJF’s hair looking the way it does!

Meaningful is more impactful than quick

I want to see MJF sacrifice the quick reaction for a meaningful one. So yeah, ditch the insults and lean into the story. Yeah, if he’s going for cheers, stop burying the crowd. If he’s a heel, stop getting laughs from the audience when he insults their star babyface. All that stuff does is undercut investment.

More like Roddy Piper and less like Max Caster. More like Paul Heyman and less like John Cena “deez nutz” raps. More like Steve Austin on top of the beer truck and less like Steve Austin strumming a guitar.

MJF is a star player for AEW and that’s why this matters so much. The value of having him in the company is to leverage his crafted microphone work and draw money. It’s to be a character on television that people strongly cheer for or strongly root against. He’s not there to be Grayson Waller 2.0.

Level-up

It’s time to see MJF level-up. We know he can make the audience chuckle, now it’s time to see him make them care. Can he make the audience truly feel something? That’s where the money is.