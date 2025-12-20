Becky Lynch addresses claims that she tapped out to AJ Lee, WWE releases a new t-shirt

– Becky Lynch addressed online claims that she tapped out to AJ Lee during the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series while appearing on Busted Open Radio. She firmly denied the accusation, saying people were spreading misinformation and clarifying that she was actually signaling for her team, not submitting. Lynch fired a playful shot at John Cena in the process, declaring, “I’m not John Cena. I do not give up.” Her remark referenced Cena’s recent retirement match, where he lost to GUNTHER after tapping out to a sleeper hold — a moment fans have noted as a symbolic passing of the torch.

(Source: Busted Open)

– WWE has released a new Dominik Mysterio/Rey Mysterio/Eddie Guerrero t-shirt.

