AEW News and Notes

– Darby Allin shared that while he’s medically not cleared to wrestle in the Continental Classic, he’s been in Sweden doing a cold plunge, joking about getting lost in the middle of nowhere and freezing in -2 degree conditions.

Darby Allin isn’t cleared to wrestle so he flew to Sweden and is doing ice plunges in -2 degrees 😭😭😭 Most normal Darby side quest pic.twitter.com/GxPwpVszoc — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) December 20, 2025

– Brian Cage opened up about his career decisions, reflecting on his past WWE experience and his current satisfaction with AEW. He admitted, “It was a close call a couple times” regarding a possible return to WWE, noting that he had negotiated with them but ultimately chose AEW. Cage emphasized he holds no ill will toward WWE, saying, “Everyone back there and I’m not saying that in a negative or anti-WWE way.” Looking back on his goals, he shared pride in achieving a lifelong dream, stating, “I’d be signed to WWE by the time I was 24. When I was 24, I got signed to WWE. So at least I can say I was there and I did that.” Concluding on a contented note, he expressed satisfaction with his current path: “There’s pros and cons to everything, but, I’m okay if I finish my career with AEW.”

– Kazuchika Okada & Don Callis received custom New Yorks Knicks Jerseys.

The greatest tournament wrestler of all time, @RainmakerXOkada (and @TheDonCallis), received a custom jersey tonight from the winners of the 2025 NBA Cup, the @nyknicks! pic.twitter.com/j9R7aHogIN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2025

– Official DC x AEW Comicbook crossover covers for the DC x AEW comic run in 2026 will be released on February 4th:

• Hangman Page giving Lex Luthor a Buckshot Lariat.

• Mercedes Moné and Lex Luthor laying out wrestlers and super heros alike!

• Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Moné with Zatanna and Nightwing!

•Jon Moxley, Kenny Omege, and Willow Nightingale with Batman and Hawkwoman!

All art by Dan Mora, Travis Mercer Lucas, Daniel Warren Johnson, Edwin Galmon, Serg Acuna, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, and Gian Galang.