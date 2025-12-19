WWE talent react to Macaulay Culkin’s pop, RVD’s wife Katie Forbes hospitalized with complications

– WWE talent thought it was funny that Macaulay Culkin “got a bigger pop than Roman Reigns.”

“I’m a lifelong wrestling fan. Actually, a well known wrestling fan, too. Recently, I went to one of the early Raws on Netflix and got a big pop from the crowd. They showed me in audience.

“I was going out to Raw a couple of weeks later and I was on the plane with CM Punk. I was like, ‘Hey Phil, I’m going to Raw tomorrow. Good luck. ‘Thanks. I just want to let you know, me and the boys in the back, we thought it was funny that you got a bigger pop than Roman Reigns from the audience.”

– Rob Van Dam dropped a major personal update — his wife Katie Forbes has been hospitalized with a serious pregnancy complication, and things are intense as they prepare for twin girls to arrive right around Christmas.

During his interview on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, the WWE legend didn’t just talk wrestling — he got real about what’s happening at home. Katie is dealing with preeclampsia, a high-risk condition that’s forced her into full-time hospital care. And yes, doctors are keeping her there until the babies come out.

“She went to the hospital not feeling well. They kept her and said she’s got something called a preeclampsia… has something to do with the placenta,” RVD explained. “They were talking about taking the babies out, and then they said the longer they can keep them cooking in there, the better.”

Van Dam said the plan is for doctors to deliver the twins at 34 weeks, which could mean a Christmas Day birth if all goes well.

“So they’re going to wait till 34 weeks. The plan is right now, if they don’t come out by then, they’re going to take them out and we’re going to have Christmas babies.”

Katie isn’t going anywhere in the meantime — she’s locked into a hospital room until the twins arrive.

“She can’t come home,” RVD said. “That preeclampsia gave her high blood pressure and it became a considerably unsafe environment for the baby. So they gotta stay there to keep that in control. I guess the preeclampsia doesn’t go away until you give birth.”

The couple is expecting twin girls, and while RVD is prepping for a wrestling return in Australia this February, it’s clear all of his attention is on Katie right now. RVD kept it positive but real — this is a scary time, but he’s grateful the doctors are on top of everything. If all goes according to plan, the twins will be arriving just in time for the holidays.