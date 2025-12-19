WWE SmackDown is back this evening with a taped show from December 15 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, December 19, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 12/19/25

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque kicks things off. We see the usual show-opening arrival shots of various Superstars scheduled for tonight’s event.

Damian Priest Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, Damian Priest’s theme hits and out he comes to kick off this week’s show. He says the last few days were not easy. He mentions how they were forced to say goodbye to the career of John Cena. He calls Cena the greatest of all time and they say thank you Cena.

Priest talks about how last week on SmackDown, he and Rhea Ripley got the win against Damian Priest and Zelina. He says now they can look at 2026 but as he is talking, out comes Zelina. She says he is such a hypocrite. She tells him that him thinking Rhea fighting his battles for him makes him a real man.

She tells him that he didn’t even get the win. She says that Priest cannot stand the fact that Aleister broke him, he made his decision and now they have to live with theirs. Or more importantly, his. Aleister Black’s music hits and Black hits Priest from behind. He hits Priest with right hands but Priest with right hands.

Priest grabs Black but Black with a kick and Priest to the outside. Black to the outside but Priest lands the South of Heaven onto the ring apron. Priest goes under the ring and grabs a table. Priest sets the table up but Black grabs a steel chair and he hits Priest across the back with it.

He pushes Priest into the ring post and he hits Priest and he falls onto the table. Priest gets up but Black with a spinning elbow to the face. Black gets onto the ring apron and he lands the double knees onto Priest through the table. Black’s music hits and out come WWE officials.

Backstage With Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Backstage, we see WWE broadcast team member Byron Saxton standing by with women’s tag-team contenders Nia Jax and Lash Legend. He mentions how Lash Legend had an upset win last week against Alexa Bliss. Nia stops him and Lash tells him that no matter how great Alexa is, she didn’t stand a chance against her.

She says she was whipping her across the ring. And now that they are done with Alexa and Charlotte, they are moving on. Nia says and after they are done with the Kabuki Warriors, they will slide into the Tag Team Championship match with a purpose.

What is that purpose? To become the new women’s tag-team champions. Saxton then tells them that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have a title shot. They tell him that it’s about the irresistible force and the bougie bully, the team of Jax and Legend.

Damian Priest & Aleister Black Brawl Continues

When the brief backstage segment with Jax and Legend wraps up, the show shifts gears and heads into the first commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, we see some chaos ensuing behind-the-scenes, as the camera catches up to the action in progress.

We see Damian Priest is with WWE officials, when out of nowhere, Aleister Black hits Damian from behind and throws him into equipment. He grabs a shovel and hits Priest across the back with it. Black then connects with the Black mass onto Priest.

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Inside the arena, the theme for the reigning WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champions hits to bring out The Kabuki Warriors. The team of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane makes their way out and settles inside the squared circle.

Their music dies down and the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for their opponents hits to bring out the newly-formed duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. They make their way down and into the ring. The music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Legend and Sane kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Sane jumps onto Lash’s back but Lash slams her into the turnbuckle. She goes for a kick but Sane moves out of the way. Sane slams her face first onto the turnbuckle.

Sane climbs the top rope and she goes for a cross body but Legend catches her. She throws Sane to the ropes but Sane with a head scissor take down. Sane to the ropes but Legend with an elbow to the face. Nia is tagged in. They double team Sane in the corner. Nia goes for the cover but Sane kicks out.

Nia to the ropes and she goes for an elbow but Sane moves out of the way. Asuka is tagged in. They grab Nia but Nia pulls them to the ropes and they hit her with kicks. Asuka goes for the cover but Nia kicks out. Asuka with kicks and she runs to the ropes but Nia with a pop up head butt.

Asuka gets back up and she hits Nia with the double knees. Sane is tagged in and they land a double drop kick. Legend runs towards them but they throw her onto the ring apron. Asuka with the running hip attack. Sane on the top rope and she lands an elbow drop onto Nia and Legend.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this women’s tag-team tilt continues. Nia gets Sane in the corner. Legend is tagged in and she gets Sane into a head lock. Sane with elbows but Legend slams her onto the mat. Nia is tagged back in.

Nia with a right hand onto Asuka who is on the ring apron. Nia and Legend go for a double suplex but Sane with a double DDT. Asuka is tagged in and she lands a drop kick onto Legend. Asuka with an elbow onto Nia followed by a kick onto Legend. Asuka with a kick to the side of the head of Nia.

She runs to the ropes, Nia goes for a Samoan drop but Asuka lands on her feet. Asuka with kicks and she gets Nia into an arm bar but Nia gets her up. Asuka goes for a roll up, Nia goes to sit down onto Asuka but Asuka moves out of the way. Asuka goes for the cover but Legend breaks it up.

Sane gets in the ring and she hits Legend with right hands and a kick to the side of the head. Sane to the ropes but Legend with a right hand. Asuka with a kick onto Legend. Nia runs towards Asuka but Asuka moives out of the way and Nia hits the ring post. Asuka climbs the top rope but Legend grabs her.

Sane trips Legend off the ring apron. Nia climbs the second rope and she grabs Asuka but Asuka rolls and lands on her feet. Sane is tagged in and Asuka with a power bomb. Legend grabs Asuka to the outside and she throws her onto the ring steps.

Sane with a knee onto Legend. Sane climbs the top rope and she goes for the elbow but Nia grabs her and she hits her with a chokeslam. Nia gets Sane under the turnbuckle and she lands the Annihilator. She goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winners: Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Confronts The Winners

As they are celebrating, we hear the theme song of Alexa Bliss and out she comes with Charlotte Flair. Nia runs towards Flair but Flair moves out of the way and Nia spears the ring post.

Alexa with kicks onto Lash. Alexa and Flair double team Lash. Alexa climbs the top rope but Nia drags Lash to the outside of the ring. Alexa and Flair raise the Women’s Tag Team Championships in the air.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Giulia & Kiana James

We cut to Jackie Redmond who is backstage. In comes Kiana James with Giulia. James tells her if she wants to talk to her client, she has to talk to her first. Jackie apologizes and says she normally does not do this show. She asks James if she can speak with Giulia.

James says that she may. Jackie introduces Giulia and she tells Jackie that Chelsea wants to hide behind the Women’s United States Championship. She says she will take on Alba Fyre but she tells Chelsea that time is running out.

They air the sit down interview between Nick Aldis and Drew McIntyre. We see Cody Rhodes outside of Drew’s house with Aldis stopping him. In the arena, Byron Saxton is backstage with Nick Aldis. He tells Byron that things have gotten out of hand.

Aldis says that what Cody did was out of line but is out of his hands because it didn’t happen at a WWE event. In comes The Miz and he talks about Saturday Night’s Main Event. He says that he who should not be named ruined it and he wants a match against him.

Aldis asks him if it’s against Carmelo Hayes. Miz says no but he would like a match against him. Aldis says he knows he means Joe Hend… but Miz stops him and tells him not to say his name. He tells Aldis that he wants a match against him next week. Aldis says that is a good idea, he will give Ava a call and speak to her about it.

Aldis tells him in the mean time, he can just say his name. Miz turns around and we see R-Truth. He turns around like Joe Hendry and tells Miz that he believes in Joe Pesci. Miz looks at him and walks away. R-Truth tells Aldis that Miz is just mad because he saw his British balls.

Giulia vs. Alba Fyre

The bell rings and we are under way. Giualia with right hands followed by a drop kick. Giualia with right hands and kicks. Giualia with a knee to the face and she looks at Chelsea who is at ringside. Giualia with a running knee to the face. Giualia with a snap suplex and she goes for the cover but Fyre kicks out.

is distracted by Chelsea and Fyre with a headbutt. Fyre with right hands followed by a tornado DDT. She goes for the cover but Giualia kicks out. She grabs Giualia but Giualia grabs Fyre and she slams her onto the mat. Giualia with a snap mare and Giualia with an abdominal stretch.

She rolls Fyre up but Fyre kicks out. Giualia grabs Fyre but Fyre pushes her to the ropes. Fyre with a super kick. She goes for the cover but kicks out. She grabs Giualia but Giualia with a knee to the face. Giualia picks Fyre up and she lands a modified Michinoku driver. She goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner: Giulia

The Wyatt Sicks Update

A Wyatt Sicks video airs and Uncle Howdy talks about Solo. He says that the truth lies beneath the surface and this image he portrays will catapult his family into a whole new world.

Cody Rhodes & Nick Aldis Talk Drew McIntyre Home Attack

Cody’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. He says he went to Drew McIntyre’s home and things got physical. But Drew says that WWE is an unsafe working environment. He says that they are an unsafe working environment. Cody says Drew was surrounded by MMA stars.

He was surrounded by athletes, and he asks him what would be a safe working environment for him, if it would be Staples. He says what happened at Drew’s house is a tenth of what should happen in the ring. Out comes Nick Aldis. He tells Cody that Drew is claiming an unsafe work environment and they both know that is a load of crap.

But the problem is that when he showed up at his house and started a brawl, Cody made his point for him. And Aldis had to make a bad deal because Cody made him look like a liar. He tells Cody that yes he is the Champion, QB1 but he is not above the law and he cannot help him with that.

He tells Cody that he should have trusted him to get this through the finish line. And now if Drew comes back, pays the fine and makes a public apology, Cody will not be able to lay a finger on Drew McIntyre. Cody tells Nick or what and Aldis says he will have to strip him of the WWE Championship.

Cody says he can guarantee him that he will not touch Drew McIntyre. But in the spirit of all of these demands, he tells Nick that he feels like Nick forgot who he is talking to. To ask their mutual friend Wade Barrett, ask Marty on the camera.

Nick says Cody is the one who sent the Tweet and changed the game. He is a two time Royal Rumble winner, he is the King of the Ring winner, he unseated Roman Reigns and he defeated the greatest of all time John Cena for the title. Cody says he is QB1, damnit.

And as long as he has the title, he is the law. He tells Aldis, his friend, that while he is holding the title, he doesn’t work for him, he works for the fans. And Aldis, his friend, he works for him. Cody drops the microphone and leaves.

Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY

We cut to Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes who are backstage. Ilja thanks Hayes for what he did to him last week. Hayes tells him not to mention it, he tells him that DIY cost him his match and he doesn’t jump people from behind. Ilja tells him he doesn’t jump people from behind anymore.

In come Fraxiom and they wish them good luck for their match against DIY. Axiom says DIY stole his mask and he wants them back for it. Inside the arena, Dragunov and Hayes make their way to the ring. DIY comes out next. The bell rings and both teams begin fighting in the ring.

Ilja and Ciampa stay in the ring and Ilja with a chop to the chest. Hayes is tagged in and he throws Ciampa to the ropes and he hits Ciampa with an elbow to the face. Hayes with a leg drop. He goes for the cover but Ciampa kicks out.

Ilja is tagged back in and he lifts Ciampa up and throws him onto the mat. Ilja climbs the top rope but Candice LeRae gets on the ring apron and distracts the referee. Gargano pulls Ilja down onto the ring apron. Ciampa with a knee to the face and Ilja falls onto the announce table.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match break. When we return, we see Ciampa and Ilja are in the ring. Both men with right hands and kicks. Gargano is tagged in but Ilja with the Constantine Special. Hayes is tagged in and he hits Gargano with right hands.

A springboard right hand by Hayes followed by a face buster. He goes for the cover but Gargano kicks out. Ilja is tagged in and Hayes with a splash over the top rope onto Ciampa on the outside of the ring. Ilja climbs the top rope and he lands a senton.

He goes for the cover but Gargano kicks out. Hayes is tagged in, he gets in and goes to kick Ciampa who is on the ring apron but Ciampa grabs him by the leg. Gargano with a super kick and Ciampa is tagged in. Ciampa with the Project Ciampa.

He goes for the cover but Ilja breaks it up. Gargano throws Ilja to the outside of the ring and he throws him into the ring post. Ciampa runs towards Hayes but Hayes with a super kick. Ciampa grabs the referee as Hayes goes for a spring board but Candice trips him up.

Ciampa with a running knee to the face. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Gargano is tagged in and they land the Fairtytale Ending. Gargano goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Ciampa is tagged back in. They go for the Meet Me in the Middle but in comes Ilja who lands a running elbow onto Gargano.

Hayes with the First 48 onto Ciampa. Ilja is tagged in and he hits Ciampa with the H Bomb. Hayes is tagged in and he climbs the top rope and lands Nothing but Net. He goes for the cover and gets the pin for the victory. Excellent tag-team action here.

Winners: Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill & Michin

We cut to Jackie Redmond who is backstage with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Bliss tells her that the message they sent to Nia Jax and Lash Legend is that if you look too far into the future, you tend to forget who is standing right in front of you.

She says Rhea and IYO have a Tag Team Championship match and while Nia and Lash think they are next in line. Flair says but they are not, they are in their way. Alexa says whoever wins, they will be waiting. Jackie thanks them and leaves and in comes Jade Cargill.

They look at Jade and they walk away. As Jade begins to walk, Jackie stops her. She asks Jade if there is anything she has to say for attacking Michin last week on SmackDown. Jade tells her it’s okay, it is the season and she will say something nice. She says she was shocked to see Michin get back up after she got down.

She tells Jackie that her and the rest will take these L’s, she is big on charity and she will give Michin some spotlight and after that, she will knock her lights out. Michin comes from behind and she hits Jade with a kendo stick. In come WWE security and B-Fab as B-Fab grabs her and they leave.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s

It’s main event time!

The Wyatt Sicks make their way to the ring, as Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The MFT’s. The MFT’s come out next, the music fades down and the ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. Lumis and Tonga Loa kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. We see Lumis with right hands onto Tonga Loa followed by a back suplex. Lumis with a leg drop.

He goes for the cover but Tonga Loa kicks out. Gacy is tagged in but Tama Tonga with a right hand. He gets Gacy in the corner and JC Mateo is tagged in. JC Mateo with a right hand. He runs to the ropes but Gavy with a drop kick. Lumis is tagged in and they double team JC Mateo.

Lumis with a senton. He goes for the cover but JC Mateo kicks out. JC Mateo rolls to the outside of the ring. Gacy is tagged in and he hits Tonga Loa with a right hand who is on the ring apron. Gacy to the outside but Tonga Loa with a clothesline.

Lumis jumps off the ring apron but JC catches him and slams him into the ring post and onto the outside. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this main event title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Tala Tonga with a headbutt onto Lumis in the ring.

Tonga Loa with a leg drop and he goes for the cover but Lumis kicks out. Tonga Loa with right hands and JC Mateo is tagged in. They double team Lumis. JC goes for the cover but Lumis kicks out. Tonga Loa is tagged back in and they double team Lumis in the corner.

Tonga Loa with a running powerslam. He goes for the cover but Lumis kicks out. He grabs Lumis but Lumis with a super kick. JC is tagged in and Lumis with a super kick. Gacy is tagged in and he hits JC with right hands. JC with a suplex and he hits Tonga Loa who is on the ring apron.

Gacy with a back suplex onto JC. He goes for the cover but JC kicks out. Gacy with a springboard moon sault but JC moves out of the way. JC slams Gacy onto the mat and he goes for the cover but Gacy kicks out. He throws Gacy to the ropes but Gacy with a clothesline and JC falls to the outside.

In comes Tonga Loa but Gacy with a clothesline. Gacy to the ropes and he jumps over the top rope onto JC and Tonga Loa. He throws JC back into the ring and Lumis is tagged in. They double team JC. Lumis climbs the top rope and he lands a splash.

He goes for the cover but Tonga Loa breaks it up. Tonga Loa throws Gacy to the outside of the ring. Tala Tonga with a big boot onto Gacy on the outside of the ring. Rowan hits Tala Tonga from behind and both teams begin fighting on the outside of the ring.

When the match wraps up, we get some final post-match action. The MFTs get The Wyatt Sicks in the ring. Tala Tonga climbs the top rope and he lands a cross body onto the Wyatt Sicks. Rowan gets in the ring and he hits Tala Tonga with a drop kick.

He follows that up with a clothesline and Tala Tonga falls to the outside of the ring. Nikki Cross gets in the ring and Rowan lifts her up and throws her onto Tala Tonga. Solo Sikoa gets in the ring and he hits Rowan with the Samoan Spike.

He turns around and Uncle Howdy goes for Sister Abigail but in come both teams who fight in the ring and SmackDown goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: No Contest (Still champions, The Wyatt Sicks)