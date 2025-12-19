WWE set for crossover with Stranger Things on Netflix

In a report on @WrestleVotes Radio, it was said that WWE is working with Netflix for a crossover with Stranger Things, one of the most popular series in the history of the streaming service.

Currently airing its final season, Stranger Things has dominated the weekly Netflix global chart, with millions and millions of views in all corners of the world.

It is not known what kind of crossover there will be between the characters of WWE and Stranger Things. Two years ago, Rhea Ripley did a spoof of the show as a commercial for WrestleMania 39.

The show revolves around a group of young friends set in 1980s Indiana who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits and while they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

