WWE News and Notes

Liv Morgan on getting discovered by a WWE wrestler while working at Hooters:

“I kind of just spit all my wrestling knowledge to them & they’re like ok u really do love wrestling.”

– The world championships together in a backstage photo:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave John Cena vs Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event 4 and a half stars.

– Cena on the Firefly Funhouse match:

“There are like a million Easter Eggs in there that no-one will ever get.”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

