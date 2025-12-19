WWE News and Notes

– Liv Morgan on getting discovered by a WWE wrestler while working at Hooters:
Liv Morgan on getting discovered by a WWE wrestler while working at Hooters
“I kind of just spit all my wrestling knowledge to them and they’re like ok u really do love wrestling.”
pic.twitter.com/5O1TafNnDj https://t.co/5UiRowIqCy
— Vick (@Vick_8122) December 19, 2025
“I kind of just spit all my wrestling knowledge to them & they’re like ok u really do love wrestling.”
– The world championships together in a backstage photo:
Campeones ✨@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/MTEPqBzLcb
— Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) December 19, 2025
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave John Cena vs Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event 4 and a half stars.
– Cena on the Firefly Funhouse match:
“There are like a million Easter Eggs in there that no-one will ever get.”
(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)