White Castle and All Elite Wrestlint Tag Up For New “AEW Bacon Brawl Combo”

AEW’s Stars Toni Storm, Brody King, Bandido, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Darby Allin team up to promote new limited-time combo available for purchase nationwide at White Castle locations starting December 27

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), one of the most dynamic brands in professional wrestling, today unveiled the AEW Bacon Brawl Combo, available only for a limited time nationwide starting December 27, 2025, through January 31, 2026.

The two iconic brands are partnering once again, White Castle’s bringing the bacon, and AEW is bringing the brawl for a high-impact, flavorful feast for Cravers and wrestling fans, exclusively available only at White Castle locations nationwide.

The AEW Bacon Brawl Combo features two White Castle Bacon Cheese Sliders, White Castle Crinkle Cut Fries, and a drink — a combo worthy of a true champion’s Crave.

“AEW and White Castle both know how to bring the intensity, and this combo delivers on every level,” said Jamie Richardson, Vice President at White Castle. “The AEW Bacon Brawl Combo is bold and built for fans who crave big flavor and big moments, whether they’re watching the action or fueling up between matches.”

This collaboration blends the bold flavor of White Castle with the high-intensity spirit of AEW and will have extensive promotion across AEW platforms and select White Castle locations.

Several of AEW’s top stars — including ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, Brody King, Bandido, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Darby Allin — will appear across custom content promoting the AEW Bacon Brawl Combo on AEW programming (AEW Dynamite Wednesdays 8/7c on TBS and AEW Collision Saturdays 8/7c on TNT), social and other digital platforms.

White Castle will also support the promotion with in-restaurant and exterior signage at over 300 locations nationwide, branded creative across digital and mobile channels, and organic social content that will also amplify posts from AEW talent.

The partnership will appear prominently on WhiteCastle.com and within the Craver Nation app, accompanied by an email campaign directed at Craver Nation members.

Fans can purchase a custom limited edition AEW x White Castle luchador mask on ShopAEW.com and HouseofCrave.com starting January 7th, 2026.