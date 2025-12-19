Spoilers: Raw and Smackdown taping results

RAW RESULTS
Raw kicked off with Paul Heyman meeting with Austin Theory and discussed him joining The Vision
Match 1: Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley
The Vision had a backstage segment and debated letting Austin Theory join the Faction
Match 2: Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles was announced for the last Raw of 2025
Becky Lynch & Maxxine Dupri had a segment in the ring that ended with Maxxine making Becky tap out
Match 3: Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez
After the match Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez got into an argument
Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella vs Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title was announced for the last Raw of 2025
Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title was announced for the first Raw of 2026
Nikki Bella cut a promo backstage declaring that she is a wrestling legend, and will become the new Women’s World Champion for her Bella Army
Gunther cut a promo in the ring and mocked John Cena tapping out to him at Saturday Night’s Main Event
Match 4: Austin Theory & Big Bronson Reed defeated CM Punk & Rey Mysterio in the main event
LAST SMACKDOWN OF 2025 RESULTS
Smackdown kicked off with Joe Hendry holding a Concert and mocked The Miz having Tiny Balls
Match 1: Joe Hendry defeated The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight
Jade Cargill cut a promo backstage and vowed to crush Michin
Michin with B Fab cut a promo and promised to defeat Jade Cargill and become the new WWE Women’s Champion
Match 2: Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend
Jade Cargill vs Michin for the WWE Women’s Title was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026
Match 3: Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new United States Champion
A backstage segment was held between the Women’s Division and a #1 Contenders Match was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026
A vignette was shown for Oba Femi
Match 4: Giulia & Kiana James defeated Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre
Damian Priest vs Aleister Black was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026
Nick Aldis & Kit Wilson had a backstage segment
Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre had a segment in the ring and Drew announced he was making their Undisputed WWE Title Match a 3 Stages of Hell Match and it will take place on the January 9th episode of SmackDown in Berlin
Drew vowed to send Cody to hell to meet Dusty Rhodes and took out Cody with a Claymore