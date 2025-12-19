Spoilers: Raw and Smackdown taping results

RAW RESULTS

Raw kicked off with Paul Heyman meeting with Austin Theory and discussed him joining The Vision

Match 1: Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley

The Vision had a backstage segment and debated letting Austin Theory join the Faction

Match 2: Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles was announced for the last Raw of 2025

Becky Lynch & Maxxine Dupri had a segment in the ring that ended with Maxxine making Becky tap out

Match 3: Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez

After the match Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez got into an argument

Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella vs Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title was announced for the last Raw of 2025

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title was announced for the first Raw of 2026

Nikki Bella cut a promo backstage declaring that she is a wrestling legend, and will become the new Women’s World Champion for her Bella Army

Gunther cut a promo in the ring and mocked John Cena tapping out to him at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Match 4: Austin Theory & Big Bronson Reed defeated CM Punk & Rey Mysterio in the main event

LAST SMACKDOWN OF 2025 RESULTS

Smackdown kicked off with Joe Hendry holding a Concert and mocked The Miz having Tiny Balls

Match 1: Joe Hendry defeated The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Jade Cargill cut a promo backstage and vowed to crush Michin

Michin with B Fab cut a promo and promised to defeat Jade Cargill and become the new WWE Women’s Champion

Match 2: Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend

Jade Cargill vs Michin for the WWE Women’s Title was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026

Match 3: Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new United States Champion

A backstage segment was held between the Women’s Division and a #1 Contenders Match was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026

A vignette was shown for Oba Femi

Match 4: Giulia & Kiana James defeated Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

Damian Priest vs Aleister Black was announced for the first Smackdown of 2026

Nick Aldis & Kit Wilson had a backstage segment

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre had a segment in the ring and Drew announced he was making their Undisputed WWE Title Match a 3 Stages of Hell Match and it will take place on the January 9th episode of SmackDown in Berlin

Drew vowed to send Cody to hell to meet Dusty Rhodes and took out Cody with a Claymore