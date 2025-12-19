Smackdown preview for tonight, update on upcoming WWE TV shows

Announced for WWE SmackDown tonight:

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

– The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Championships

– United States Champion Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY

– Giulia vs. Alba Fyre

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend in a non-title match

* The next few WWE shows will be pre taped/pre recorded…

– December 19 Smackdown: Pre taped, click here for spoilers

– December 22 RAW: Pre taped

– December 23 NXT: Pre taped

– December 26 Smackdown: Pre taped

– December 30 NXT: Pre taped