Smackdown preview for tonight, update on upcoming WWE TV shows

Announced for WWE SmackDown tonight:
– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears
– The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Championships
– United States Champion Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend in a non-title match
* The next few WWE shows will be pre taped/pre recorded…
– December 19 Smackdown: Pre taped, click here for spoilers
– December 22 RAW: Pre taped
– December 23 NXT: Pre taped
– December 26 Smackdown: Pre taped
– December 30 NXT: Pre taped