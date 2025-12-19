OVO launches collaboration with WWE

OVO, the brand co-founded by Drake, announced a partnership with WWE for merchandise, adding WWE to their ever-growing list of collaborations which also includes NBA, NFL, Marvel, and others.

“OVO x WWE Collection. Built from the moves that made history,” the Instagram post read, adding the release date of December 19, 2025.

The OVO clothing will include Bret Hart, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Iron Sheik and many others.

The collection will be available at octobersveryown.com.

