NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Dec 19, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
145

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

  1. Andre Chase defeats Nathan Angel
  2. Zena Sterling defeats Tatyanna Dumas
  3. The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
  4. Kelani Jordan defeats Karmen Petrovic
  5. OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
  6. Izzi Dame defeats Skylar Raye
  7. WWE Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Luca Crusifino
  8. NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace
  9. Main Event: Christmas Rumble: The Winner in a Santa Suit is Tank Ledger

Thanks to @WerleyBri /@davidpbg218 / @TheLowreyBang / @TheWWKid / @ClutchKiddAP in Attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here