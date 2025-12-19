NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Dec 19, 2025

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- Andre Chase defeats Nathan Angel
- Zena Sterling defeats Tatyanna Dumas
- The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
- Kelani Jordan defeats Karmen Petrovic
- OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
- Izzi Dame defeats Skylar Raye
- WWE Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Luca Crusifino
- NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace
- Main Event: Christmas Rumble: The Winner in a Santa Suit is Tank Ledger
Thanks to @WerleyBri /@davidpbg218 / @TheLowreyBang / @TheWWKid / @ClutchKiddAP in Attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com