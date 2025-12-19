NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Dec 19, 2025

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Andre Chase defeats Nathan Angel Zena Sterling defeats Tatyanna Dumas The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors Kelani Jordan defeats Karmen Petrovic OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe Izzi Dame defeats Skylar Raye WWE Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Luca Crusifino NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace Main Event: Christmas Rumble: The Winner in a Santa Suit is Tank Ledger

Thanks to @WerleyBri /@davidpbg218 / @TheLowreyBang / @TheWWKid / @ClutchKiddAP in Attendance

