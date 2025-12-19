Nikki Bella on the misconceptions of her dating life

Nikki speaks about misconceptions of her dating life.

With all the rumors as of late revolving Nikki Bella’s dating life, recently on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki addressed what is truth:

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long and he’s like, ‘Oh,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, so it’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time. Even think of kissing.”

Bella continued, “I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking about this last night, like ‘Do I still know how to kiss?’ You know when it’s been so long?”(Nikki Bella)

(Source: Sirius XM – The Nikki & Brie Show)