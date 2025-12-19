Mike Santana on the cover of the latest PWI, NXT’s viewership, MJF thanks John Cena

Mike Santana is on the cover of the latest Pro Wrestling Illustrated along with The Hardys:

– NXT on 12/16 averaged 607,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.08

– AEW’s MJF following John Cena’s WWE retirement:

“I’m late to the party. Thank you Cena.”

