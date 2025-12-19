Jim Ross has praise for Gunther

Jim Ross heaped praise on Gunther, calling him a “blessing” and saying he fully supports Gunther defeating John Cena. He highlighted Gunther’s dedication, noting, “Here’s a guy that’s really made his body. You’ve seen those pictures of Gunther a few years ago? God damn.”

Ross emphasized Gunther’s overall package, saying, “He’s got character. He’s got integrity. He takes care of himself. He looks good. He’s got one of the great looks in wrestling.”

Ross expressed his admiration by imagining Gunther at the top of any roster: “If I had a territory and I just won the lottery… I promise your ass, Gunther will be near the very top echelon.”

Ultimately, Ross affirmed the decision to have Gunther defeat Cena, noting, “I think they did the right thing, and because I don’t think you could do anything to hurt Cena.”

(Source: Grilling JR)