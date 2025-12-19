Gunther expected the backlash for tapping out John Cena

GUNTHER said he absolutely knew backlash was coming after submitting John Cena, explaining that he “expected it at least” and understood it would “create some distress from the fans.” While he didn’t try to predict the exact level of outrage, he wasn’t shocked by how emotional people got.

To him, that reaction is exactly what wrestling is about. He bluntly described it as “grown men crying,” saying that moment showed “the power of professional wrestling” and, just as importantly, “the power of John Cena and the connection the fans have with him.” GUNTHER felt that emotional attachment was something worth leaning into rather than avoiding.

He admitted he intentionally took advantage of that connection, calling it “the most ideal outcome for me.” While pointing out that “many people have beaten John Cena” over the years, he wanted something that truly stood out. With a match against LA Knight coming up, it suddenly hit him: “you’re very close now, and how can you make a statement that’s different from everyone else?”

That’s when the idea became obvious. GUNTHER said “submitting Cena was the clear answer” because Cena is “the man that never gives up.” Forcing him to tap sent a message far bigger than a normal win. As he put it, “nothing lasts forever,” and that’s a truth fans often don’t want to face.

He also shared a theory someone told him afterward, saying that submitting Cena “shows people their own mortality a little bit.” For a lot of fans, Cena was “a big part of their life,” whether from their “grown up life or childhood,” and seeing that era end was emotionally jarring. That’s why people wanted “a happy end,” but GUNTHER’s view is simple and cold: “there’s no running from reality.”

