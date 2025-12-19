Gunther and Becky Lynch notes

– GUNTHER reacted to Michael Cole saying “professional wrestling killed sports entertainment” after John Cena’s retirement match by pointing out how different he is from other wrestlers. He said, “I wouldn’t say it’s my main goal, it was a good line… John and I are very, very different as wrestlers, so I think it was a good headline for that.” He added that his in-ring work naturally shows that contrast: “Once you get in the ring with me… it kind of speaks for itself, the dynamic with most of my opponents.”

He also stressed the importance of wrestlers who connect with fans, like Cena or Jey Uso: “I need those guys… because if they are not around there is no party to ruin for me, and it would be less exciting.”

(Source: The Masked Man Show)

– Becky Lynch had some choice words for John Cena over his claim that she tapped out. On the podcast, she said she wanted “an apology… for saying that I tapped, spreading misinformation because I did not tap.” She set the record straight, explaining “It’s clear as day I did not tap. I was waving everybody over.” And, of course, she made sure to put herself in a different league than Cena: “I’m not John Cena. I do not give up.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)