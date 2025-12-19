Bob Holly compares Vince Russo and Triple H, Steve Austin’s birthday video

– Former WWE superstar Hardcore Bob Holly via X:
Vince Russo is an actual writer with a degree. He produced record ratings and WWE went mainstream. Triple H is not a writer and he produces a show based around his own ego making the product embarrassing and unwatchable with record low ratings. Russo >>>>> H
— Bob Holly (@TheBobHolly) December 18, 2025
– Steve Austin commented:
🐐 Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting the gym on his birthday
“It don’t matter if it’s my f*cking birthday”
“i’m fixing to go drink some f*cking beer”
LMFAOOOOOOOO
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 19, 2025