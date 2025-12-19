Andrade makes an HOG appearance, The Hardy Boyz retain their tag team titles

Notes from tonight’s House of Glory Winter Warfare:

– In the Main Event, Charles Mason retained the HOG World Heavyweight Championship against Mustafa Ali of Order 4 by making him pass out to the Rein Of Terror. After the match, Andrade makes a Shocking Appearance, as he goes after the HOG World Champ Charles Mason.

HOLY SH*T 😱 Andrade just shook the building. 🔥@AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/TYeMmJLIIM — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) December 20, 2025

– The TNA World Tag Champs the Hardy’s retained their HOG Tag Team Championship’s against Lance Anoa and Zilla Fatu, after Lance turned on Zilla.