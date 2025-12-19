12/18/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Bear Bronson shocked the World by winning a 20 Man Battle Royal to become the Number 1 Contender for the TNA World Championship, by eliminating Eric Young at the end for the win. He’ll face Frankie Kazarian for the Belt in 2 weeks on Impact.

This Bear has found a new home in @ThisIsTNA & I’m shooting straight for the top of the mountain where I’ve ALWAYS belonged. BEAR BRONSON IS COMING FOR THE TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP#TNAiMPACT https://t.co/pAm7RdlFoo — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) December 19, 2025

– After his shocking Battle Royal victory, Bear Bronson is interviewed by Gia Miller. When asked what the win means to him, Bronson says he proved what everyone already knew — including himself — that he’s tough enough to endure every scar and strand of barbed wire to reach this moment. He finishes by warning Frankie that it’s a bad time to be him, declaring that he’s kicked down his front door and is coming straight for him.

– The Angel Warriors defeated Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore after Lei Ying Lee hit the swinging FaceBuster on Mila for the win.

– Elijah started the concert by saying he always enjoys performing in El Paso, but mentioned that Mustafa Ali tends to ruin the fun. Ali then interrupted, promising to make Elijah’s life a living hell. As Elijah was speaking, The Great Hands ambushed him from behind. Elijah fought them off and went after Ali, but Ali ended the confrontation by smashing a guitar over him.

– The Righteous took Matt Hardy out of the Building.

– Main event – A steel cage match, NXT versus TNA. Five on five, war game style match! NXT starts with Brooks Jensen, and TNA starts with Mike Santana.

Santana takes the lead, making Jensen wish he wasn’t there. Next competitor is NXT’S Lexis King, and he brings in his cane! That cane was used to injured Matt Cardona last week.

Steve Maclin is the next competitor, compete with war makeup! He used the cane against Lexis! Up next for NXT Tyson Dupont. Team TNA’S next competitor is Matt Hardy. But he doesn’t even make it to the ring, as Tyriek jumps him! They get the advantage! Matt is left in a pile outside the cage.

Jeff Hardy comes to the ring, and he checks on Matt before entering the cage! He hits both Tyson and Tyriek. Stacks is the last of team NXT enters the cage! All of a sudden, The Righteous music plays. They come to the ring. They grab Matt, and leave.

The last person to enter the cage, TNA’S Santino. The match officially begins! Stacks and Santino stare one another down! Team TNA is at a disadvantage. They are down a member.

NXT quickly takes the upper hand, as the have the extra member. But TNA is not back down at all! Santana is a machine, taking everyone that comes near him out!

Maclin climbs to the top of the cage. He’s gonna jump. Jensen stops him, as the other climb to help, they all come crashing down!! Santino pulls out the cobra! Santana hits spin the blocks on Jensen! He gets the one, two, three.

Santino stares down Stacks in the ring, but Arianna Grace comes to the ring. She hugs her father, and then gives him a low blow. Stacks beats down Santino! Santana trys to come to his aid, but she has locked the cage. Maclin climbs the cage, as they run! The crowd boos Arianna, as she screams her father is a deadbeat!